RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary ranks as the safest municipality in North Carolina, according to a company that conducts background checks for employers.

A review of FBI crime data by GoodHire led it to rate the Wake County town as the safest place in the state.

The company ranked each city and town in the state by its rate of offenses per 1,000 people for each of the three types of crimes — property, violent, and society crime.

It weighed crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40 percent apiece, and crimes against society at 20 percent.

It found Cary’s violent crime rate ranks fourth in the state while its rates of both property crime and society crime rate were third.