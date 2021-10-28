Cary rescinds mask mandate effective Friday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Cary will no longer require masks in indoor public spaces as of Friday.

The Town also said that beginning Friday, masks will no longer be required for indoor facilities, including those owned and operated by the Town.

This change does not apply to GoCary or the Cary Depot, where masks will continue to be required by federal order until at least Jan. 18.

The change goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht wrote in a blog last week that the town was looking at the data ahead of making a decision.

The Town said Wake County’s case rate has decreased by 39 percent and the death rate has decreased 60 percent over the last seven days.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been so impressed and humbled by Cary citizens’ willingness to take care of their neighbors. When we reintroduced the mask requirement in response to the Delta variant case surge, I knew it was a lot to ask, but I had no doubt people here would continue to do the right thing, and they have,” Weinbrecht said.

The Town implemented a mask mandate on Aug. 18 as the delta variant surged across the country.

The mandate from August was part of a State of Emergency declaration signed by Weinbrecht. All people older than 5 were required to wear a mask “anytime they will be in contact with others outside of their household.”