Cary roller skating rink to close after 25 years in business

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A roller skating rink in Cary will close down permanently after more than two decades in business.

Jellybeans Super Skate Center, located at 1120 Buck Jones Rd., said Friday it is closing its doors forever after Feb. 7. It had been in business for 25 years.

“Thank you for making memories with us and we hope you will come skate with us one last time,” the post said.

Many people on Facebook reminisced about childhood birthday parties, skating to the soundtrack of the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls, and playing roller hockey at Jellybeans.

The rink will host an inventory sale beginning Feb. 10.