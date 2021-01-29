Cary roller skating rink to close after 25 years in business

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A roller skating rink in Cary will close down permanently after more than two decades in business.

Jellybeans Super Skate Center, located at 1120 Buck Jones Rd., said Friday it is closing its doors forever after Feb. 7. It had been in business for 25 years.

“Thank you for making memories with us and we hope you will come skate with us one last time,” the post said.

Many people on Facebook reminisced about childhood birthday parties, skating to the soundtrack of the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls, and playing roller hockey at Jellybeans.

The rink will host an inventory sale beginning Feb. 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories