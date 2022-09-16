CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary elementary school has earned national recognition.

Weatherstone Elementary is one of only 297 schools that the U.S. Department of Education is recognizing as a National Blue Ribbon School—and the U.S. Department of Education said that only 420 schools can be nominated in a year.

Principal Timothy Chadwick, couldn’t wait for the opportunity to share this news with his students and staff.

“Very excited for our families, our students, for our staff and all of their hard work they put into this,” Chadwick said. “They didn’t even know, staff and students are really going to be surprised in just a little while.”

Weatherstone Elementary earns national recognition. (CBS 17/Darran Todd)

This honor means the school is a “national model of effective school practices” and the recognition is based on the school’s “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” officials said.

The reaction from fourth grade teacher Catherine Harris was literally jaw dropping.

“It was amazing to hear it. I was shocked,” she said. “Mr. Chadwick came on the announcements and made us stop, we were in the middle of a quiz. We were wondering what was going on and to hear that and to see the students ‘say wow’ even though they didn’t know what it was about; it was just amazing to hear.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona shared how he is proud of all the honorees and the efforts to create places where students can reach their potential.

I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams. As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Weatherstone officials said the school is being recognized for all the work and support of students so they can have “high achievement…, including TEM-focused project-based learning, effective partnerships with parents and community members,” and supporting students in their physical, social, and emotional needs, officials said in a release.

And the process to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School isn’t easy.

The state first has to nominate a school and then the work starts on an “extensive application.”

“Wake County has always fostered excellence in education and we will continue to make sure we are meeting students where they are; and supporting their academic needs,” Western Area Superintendent for Wake County Public Schools Tammie Sexton said.

To learn more about the Blue Ribbon program, click here.