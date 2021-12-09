Cary school worker suspended after video appears to show knee on neck of student

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System officials say a worker was suspended after a video appeared to show the employee putting a knee on a student’s neck during a fight between students at school this week.

The incident happened during lunch Wednesday at Panther Creek High School in Cary, according to a news release from the school district.

Staffers responded when a fight broke out between two students at the school.

Several students saw the incident and it was recorded on video by students, the news release said. The incident also was captured by school security cameras.

“The footage appears to depict a staff member restraining a student by placing a knee on the student’s neck,” Gregory Decker, principal of Panther Creek High School said in the news release.

Video was shared with the leaders of the school system by Wednesday night.

“An investigation was launched immediately in collaboration with Cary Police Department and Wake County Public School System Human Resources,” the news release said.

Officials did not say if school leaders saw school security video or video recorded by students.

The worker involved was suspended “from all duties,” officials said. The investigation is still underway.

“As the investigation proceeds, we are committed to being as transparent as the law allows and to taking any appropriate action,” Decker said in the news release.