Cary senior living community hosts paper airplane challenge to keep residents spirits high

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a story to brighten your week? Look no further!
The Waltonwood Cary Parkway senior living community recently put on a “paper airplane challenge” in efforts to keep their residents active and engaged despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The community has restricted visitors and canceled group activities to keep residents safe and healthy.
“The fun activity brought smiles and laughter to residents who reminisced about their childhood while playing the game,” a release said.
Residents gathered on their balconies and took turns throwing paper airplanes at a target in the community’s courtyard.
