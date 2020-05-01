Cary senior living community hosts paper airplane challenge to keep residents spirits high

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a story to brighten your week? Look no further!

The Waltonwood Cary Parkway senior living community recently put on a “paper airplane challenge” in efforts to keep their residents active and engaged despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The community has restricted visitors and canceled group activities to keep residents safe and healthy.





Courtesy: Waltonwood Cary Parkway

“The fun activity brought smiles and laughter to residents who reminisced about their childhood while playing the game,” a release said.

Residents gathered on their balconies and took turns throwing paper airplanes at a target in the community’s courtyard.