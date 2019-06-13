Cary set to host 1st ‘Juneteenth’ celebration

Wake County News

by: Bill Young

Posted: / Updated:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – On June 19, 1865,  slavery was abolished in Texas.

That day has come to be recognized as the day of emancipation for slaves in the Confederate states, too. 

It is officially known as “Juneteenth,” and this year, for the first time, the town of Cary is hosting “Juneteenth, Celebrate Freedom.”

It all begins June 14 with a performance of Darrel Stover’s “Run on Water” at Town Hall.

For more information, click here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss