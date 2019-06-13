Cary set to host 1st ‘Juneteenth’ celebration

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – On June 19, 1865, slavery was abolished in Texas.

That day has come to be recognized as the day of emancipation for slaves in the Confederate states, too.

It is officially known as “Juneteenth,” and this year, for the first time, the town of Cary is hosting “Juneteenth, Celebrate Freedom.”

It all begins June 14 with a performance of Darrel Stover’s “Run on Water” at Town Hall.

