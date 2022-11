CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fenton Cary Shopping Center will open its new ice-skating rink on Saturday.

Fenton is at 855 Cary Towne Blvd. near the Triangle Aquatic Center.

Tickets are $16 per person for 75 minutes of skating. Every Monday, guests can enjoy a $3 ticket discount.

You can purchase tickets here and reserve a time or buy season passes.

The rink is open until Jan. 16.