CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary became a center of the soccer universe this weekend, bringing in teams and even some celebrity names from across the globe.

Over the course of four days, 32 squads battled for a $1 million, winner-takes-all prize. And on Sunday, Tony Walls and his teammates from Newtown Pride out of Connecticut were crowned the inaugural champs of The Soccer Tournament.

“It doesn’t feel like real life accomplishing a goal, a collective goal as a unit, but it’s real,” Walls said.

They defeated Sports League Canada in the finals.

SLC team member Sammy Ssebaduka said the drive to get to the Triangle was an important one.

“It took us 13 hours to come from Toronto all the way here, actually,” he said. “And we’re able to connect with one another. That’s why we had a lot of chemistry to make it to the finals.”

Players and fans from out of town are estimated to have brought in almost $2 million to Wake County, according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It’s an unprecedented event for young spectators like Anna Boyd.

“I didn’t actually enjoy the sport soccer, but this tournament has been very interesting,” she said.

The CEO of The Soccer Tournament tells CBS 17 more than 35,000 people attended over the span of four days.

“I was trying to get my friend to come because she said ‘I don’t like soccer,’” Boyd said. “And I was like ‘well, this is pretty interesting.’”

Leaders of TST also confirm there are plans to bring it back to WakeMed Soccer Park next year, something the players look forward to.

“It was all or nothing,” Sebaduka said. “We got unlucky, but it’s a good story and hopefully we can come back next year stronger.”