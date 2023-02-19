CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A street in Cary will be closed Monday while a historic home is moved to its final location, town officials said.

The Ivey-Ellington House dates back to 1870, around the time of Cary’s incorporation.

The home is currently at 135 West Chatham Street and will be moved about a block south to 308 South Academy St., according to Cary officials. Last week, street features and signs were temporarily removed along the route.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Academy Street will be closed from Waldo Street to Dry Avenue. The closure, which will likely last until 4 p.m., also includes sidewalks.

Any cars left parked on the street will be towed.

Last week, the home was partially moved to to the back of the current property and placed at 204 South Academy St.

After the move, the home will be improved and the site of the home will be upgraded.

Officials decided in December that the home will initially serve as office space for Downtown Park staff. Future use possibilities include a welcome and/or history center, town officials say.