CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The heat is having an impact on kids spending the day at summer camps.

The staff at the Northwest Cary YMCA says they’re reducing how much time children spend outside when it’s too hot; and when they are outside making sure they’re taking breaks, spending time in the shade, drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen.

The camp serves toddlers all the way up to high schoolers. Associate director for youth development Austin Howe said they’re teaching even the youngest children why it’s important to be careful in the heat.

“We’ll do water bottle checks [asking] ‘Hey, have you drank half your water bottle yet?’” Howe said.

While they’re taking necessary precautions, Howe says outside time is a vital part of the camp experience.

“How do you be safe outside is the question, not about how do you avoid outside,” Howe said.

The camp also teaches the importance of swimming, not just for fun but also to keep your body cool.