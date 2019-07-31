Cary teen charged with vandalizing renovated Moore Square Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old from Cary was arrested after Raleigh police said he defaced granite walls at the newly renovated Moore Square Park.

The teen, who CBS 17 is not identifying because they are a minor facing a misdemeanor, was arrested Tuesday evening near the northeast corner of Blount and Morgan streets, court documents show.

Crews on the scene told CBS 17 two teens wanted to skateboard on the granite walls at the park. The teens sprayed lacquered wax on the granite and removed metal dividers on the wall along Person Street.

One teen is still wanted in connection with the damage.

Crews said the walls will be repaired by Thursday.

Moore Square Park has been under construction since the fall of 2017 and will reopen Saturday – 10 years after the renovation project got officially underway.

A dedication is planned for Friday at 10 a.m. but a Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The four-acre space was originally conceived in 1792, the City of Raleigh said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: