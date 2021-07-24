Cary teen swims in Tokyo Olympics women’s 100m butterfly semifinals, but local fans unable to see race

CARY, N.C. – Saturday night, a 17-year-old swimmer from Cary showed the world what she can do in the Tokyo Olympics.

Although Claire Curzan did not place high enough to advance to the women’s 100 M Butterfly, friends and fans back at home say they’re proud of her for representing the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back with open arms,” Curzan’s high school coach Jonah Turner said. “You’re a true example of a role model for these kids that are aspiring to do bigger and better things for themselves as well.”

It came as a shock to dozens of people who gathered at Curzan’s school, Cardinal Gibbons High, when the race she swam was not broadcast.

Curzan swam in Heat 1 but dozens of fans only saw Heat 2 play over the big screen where they had gathered.

Turner said although he’s disappointed he couldn’t watch her in real-time, he has a message of encouragement for the star swimmer.

“Claire, we are so happy for you and so excited. You swam amazing, to be able to represent not only your country but to represent everybody in North Carolina, your Cardinal Gibbons family,” Turner said.