CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 300,000 people come through the gates of the Cary Tennis Park each year.

Town officials are hoping that the number continues to go up, as park leaders add more tournaments and more programming to the schedule.

More than $900,000 in Wake County and town funds was spent renovating the park last year.

In the next year or two, there will be even more expansion going on as officials work to make Cary a tennis destination.

“To have something like this, it’s a real jewel sitting in the middle of the Triangle,” said Ted Reese, the co-tournament director for the Atlantic Tire Championship.

And a money maker.

Reese said the Cary Tennis Park (CTP) is becoming a real destination for tennis players, from near and far.

“[We have] players from all over the world. We have players who just came [to the Atlantic Tire Championship] from the US Open,” he explained.

The weeklong professional tennis tournament has called CTP home for nine years. It’s one of their most popular events.

“We have people from all over the world coming in, so they’re going to be eating, staying in hotels, and all the fans are coming in to watch,” said Reese. “So, the economic impact of bringing people in, with the meals and entertainment taxes is great. It really puts Cary on the map.”

CBS 17 crews were at the park before Saturday’s Doubles’ Finals began.

Officials said attendance for this year’s tournament has been their second best yet.

It’s just the beginning.

“We also just received a bid form the all-American Championship,” said Reese. “It’ll be here in the fall. It’s the biggest women’s collegiate event.”

Reese said the park has added new lighting and seating to draw in even more events and make the spot more appealing.

In the next year or two, they plan on demolishing and rebuilding the clubhouse.

Reese believes they’ve gotten this far with the US Tennis Association, because of the community’s commitment to the sport.

“It’s just something [town officials] have had a lot of success with and it brings a lot of people into Cary,” he explained. “They want to make sure it’s not just a park. There’s programming, there are opportunities for kids to learn to play the game, adults to play the game, and there are tennis championships at 90 and over. Really, cradle to grave, you can play tennis.”