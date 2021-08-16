Cary mandates masks indoors beginning Wednesday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Masks will be required indoors in the Town of Cary beginning on Wednesday, according to an announcement made Monday.

The mandate is part of a State of Emergency declaration signed by Mayor Harold Weinbrechton. All people older than 5 will be required to wear a mask “anytime they will be in contact with others outside of their household,” the release said.

Face coverings were already required on GoCary vehicles. Employees and visitors also already had to wear masks while inside Town-operated facilities.

There are exceptions to the mandate. They include religious, worship, and funeral services, as well as activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights. Medical and disability conditions exemptions can also be made, the release said.

“This new phase of the pandemic has brought some old challenges roaring back, but our experience in 2020 taught us an important lesson: Masks work,” Weinbrecht said. “Because Cary citizens decided to protect each other by masking up last year, we were able to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed. With the delta variant spreading quickly, we need that community spirit now more than ever.”

Weinbrecht also encouraged anyone eligible to get the vaccine.