CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle cities consistently top lists like best places to live, safest cities and most affordable cities. Now, Cary has topped SmartAsset’s Most Affordable Safe Cities.

SmartAsset compiled a list of 35 of the country’s safest cities. Cary took the number seven spot for that. The company then ranked those cities according to affordability. They took into consideration median annual housing costs as a percentage of median household income.

Cary’s median annual housing costs were determined to be $17,304 while the median household income is $106,304. It means housing eats up 16 percent of residents’ income.

The town was the only jurisdiction in North Carolina to make the list of safest cities in the U.S. and safest most affordable in the U.S.

SmartAsset analyzed violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. Cary tied with Santa Clara, Calif. for the seventh safest city in the U.S.

Top 5 safest cities:

Frisco, TX

McKinney, TX

Santa Clarita, CA

Sunnyvale, CA

Glendale, CA

Top 5 most affordable safe cities: