CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Some town officials in Cary say they pride themselves on being one of the safest spots in the state, but now one Town Council member wants more training for emergency preparedness.

Councilman Jack Smith says he was recently at a Fourth of July parade and heard from community members who said they were anxious in big crowds like that because of recent mass shootings we’ve seen across the country.

“It seems to be in today’s day and age that almost every day there’s a story about the tragedies and violence,” Smith said.

He says while Cary is a safe spot to be, he thinks it’s a good idea to always take another look at safety plans.

“It’s never a bad idea when you’re on top to always look at the best practices, always look at the changing world, is there something else we should be doing?” he said.

Chief Terry Sult with the Cary Police Department says his team is constantly undergoing training, but he agrees that after recent violent events, some new questions have popped up.

“Every time we hear about a critical event that occurs across the country, we learn from those events,” Chief Sult said. “Are we prepared for them to breach doors as in the Robb Elementary School situation?”

Councilman Smith suggested a rapid-response team in Cary that would be trained for an active shooter situation or another emergency. We asked how that would differ from police, and he said the exact logistics would need to be worked out.

“I think it’s the concept, rapid response is the thing that, whatever method we use, I think it’s important that people feel comfortable that we are aware and we are addressing it,” Councilman Smith said.

Both Councilman Smith and Chief Sult say for them, safety for everyone is a top priority.

“Safety is number one,” Smith said. “If you don’t have safety, you don’t have quality of life.”

“We need to constantly focus on doing better, constantly evaluation ourselves, and constantly making adjustments, and we’re doing that,” Chief Sult said.

But, Chief Sult says the police can’t do the work alone.

“Relying solely on the police department to be a savior is an error,” he said. “We need to all be prepared for what to do in a what-if scenario.”

He says keeping Cary safe is a job for everyone.

“We need to be thinking about that in the back of our minds, don’t let it drive your life or change your lifestyle, but just be prepared,” he said.