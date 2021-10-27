Cary town leaders to make decision on mask mandate Thursday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Cary is expected to decide Thursday on whether to extend its mask mandate or not.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht wrote in a blog that the town is looking at the data.

In August, the town started requiring masks in all indoor settings.

Over the past month, the number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state has dropped almost as fast as it went up in the summer.

However, in the latest transmission map from the CDC, almost all counties across North Carolina — including central North Carolina — are shaded either red or orange.

That means either high or substantial spread. Experts have said we shouldn’t let our guards down.

“The numbers are falling because of the things we’re doing. So maybe let’s not give up on these mitigation strategies too quickly. I do think that that was part of what happened this summer,” said Dr. Erica Pettigrew, UNC School of Medicine.

71 percent of adults in the state have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to recent data.

We are expected to learn more about Cary’s vaccination and trends in the town when the mayor decides whether to lift the current mask mandate Thursday.