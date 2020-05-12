CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at a Whole Foods location in Cary has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells CBS 17.
Officials did not say whether the store — located on 5055 Arco St. — has been closed for cleaning or not.
“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine,” Rachel Malish with Whole Foods wrote in an e-mail.
Whole Foods did not release any other details surrounding the employee.
- Cary Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19
- NC increasing benefits for food stamps recipients amid pandemic
- Raleigh Parks summer camps canceled through the end of June due to COVID-19
- Husband watches wife deliver baby via Zoom while being treated for COVID-19 in same hospital
- Mayor: Durham to ‘simplify,’ extend stay-at-home order; will keep face mask policy in place
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now