Cary Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at a Whole Foods location in Cary has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells CBS 17.

Officials did not say whether the store — located on 5055 Arco St. — has been closed for cleaning or not.

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine,” Rachel Malish with Whole Foods wrote in an e-mail.

Whole Foods did not release any other details surrounding the employee.