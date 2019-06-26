Cary woman accused of robbing dry cleaning business with 18-inch sword

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman is behind bars and charged with robbing a dry cleaning business with a sword, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order.

Chloe Marie Martinez, 23, is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after police say she robbed Kwon’s Crescent Commons Dry Cleaners on Tuesday. The store is located off Kildaire Farm Road in the Walmart and Harris Teeter shopping center.

According to court documents, Martinez went into the store with an 18-inch sword where she then robbed the store and threatened the life of the employee.

Martinez stole $150 from the business.

She was arrested later on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Martinez received a $50,000 secured bond on the armed robbery charge and had an additional $20,000 secured bond added for a probation violation.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

