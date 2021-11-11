Cary woman wanted in Arkansas arrested on 3 charges, including assault on government official

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary woman was arrested Thursday on three charges across two states, including an assault on a government official, arrest records showed.

The Cary Police Department said officers tried to arrest Lauren Gay Casper, 41, Wednesday night while she was sitting in her vehicle. She was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Arkansas.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Casper, Cary police Lt. John Reeves said, but after a few minutes, she decided to try and flee in her vehicle by intentionally backing into a police cruiser. The collision also caused two officers to lunge out of the way to avoid being injured.

Police chased her but were forced to stop due to heavy traffic conditions in the area.

However, Reeves said officers were able to arrest her without incident at her home just after midnight Thursday.