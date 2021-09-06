Carying Place’s annual Labor Day race happening today in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An annual Labor Day race was back on Monday after taking a year off to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carying Place Labor Day Race got underway this morning at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary.

The family-friendly event offers 5K, 10K and fun mile races. Children 5 and under were able to run for free. There was also a virtual race for those interested.

A $10 donation was suggested from those who attended in order to support Carying Place’s mission of providing short-term housing for struggling families.

The in-person event began at 7 a.m. and the virtual event started at 10 a.m.

