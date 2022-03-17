CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Developers of Fenton, the 92-acre mixed-use district coming to the I-40/Cary Towne Boulevard interchange in Cary, announced Thursday their intent to open up their first batch of retailers next month.

Fenton’s development team has set the date of April 29.

“We know the Triangle community is eager to experience Fenton, and we can’t wait to welcome you,” said a release from the developers. “Through June 3, the public is invited to enjoy a first look at the project during our soft opening period. In the coming weeks, we will share a full list of retailers that will open in April, May and early June.”

Grand opening events set for early June

Fenton’s grand opening events will be on June 4 and 5, when the majority of shops and restaurants are open.

“We look forward to offering a first glimpse of Fenton this spring, with a landmark celebration to follow this summer,” the release said.

The retail component at Fenton is now over 90 percent leased and the first office tenant, Compass, was also recently announced.

A Fenton representative said construction at The Allison, the project’s multifamily component, is also progressing and pre-leasing is expected to begin soon.

“After years of hard work, we can’t wait to welcome the community to this one-of-a-kind mixed-use district,” the release said.

In the weeks to come, the Fenton team says there will be “many other thrilling announcements” to share.