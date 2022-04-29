CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A nearly billion-dollar project is about 72 hours away from opening some doors.

Athleta and Sephora at Fenton in Cary will welcome customers on Monday, May 2nd.

Originally, Athleta was set to open up on Friday, April 29, but store leaders opted to wait until Sephora opened.

On Friday morning, construction workers got back to work, using the extra time to make even more progress on the highly anticipated 92-acre mixed-use development.

“This project has been in the works since 2014,” said Paul Zarian, the Managing Director of Hines.

Hines is the developing company in charge of Fenton.

It’s been years in the making, and finally, it is one step closer to completion.

It’s something Zarian is very proud of.

“Despite the obstacles that we faced with COVID and everything else that occurred over the past couple of years, to be here in April 2022 with our certificates of occupancy in hand, is just so remarkable,” he explained.

He gave CBS 17 a sneak peek of how their vision is starting to truly come to life.

“We have 250,000 square feet of retail, we have chef-driven restaurants,” he said.

Over 40 percent of the office space has been leased and more than 90 percent of the retail space is full.

Pre-leasing for the on-site apartments, The Allison, is expected to launch this summer.

WNCN photo/Hayley Fixler

Once the project is finished, the green space called Fenton Square, will be home to concerts, outdoor workout classes, and even a winter ice-skating rink.

Things are coming together.

“This is a live-work-play environment. It doesn’t shut down when the stores close,” said Zarian. “This is meant to be an 18-hour village and we see that as a way to create a community here.”

Zarian knows a lot of people are moving to the Triangle and he wants the Fenton to be a top destination for everyone.

“As the Triangle grows, the growth occurs outward,” he explained. “This is a way to do infill growth, where were growing up and we’re creating different uses, in one integrated format.”

Grand opening events for Fenton are scheduled for June 4th and 5th.