Case of missing Holly Springs mom of 2 now being investigated as a murder

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators are still trying to find out what happened to a Holly Springs mom who vanished.

Monica Moynan has been missing for several months.

Newly released search warrants show police are now investigating the case as a murder. They have been combing through social media, phone activity and bank statements for both Moynan and her ex-boyfriend Brian Sluss.

According to warrants, Moynan and Sluss had a history of domestic violence.

After Moynan was reported missing, the Wake County City-County Bureau of Investigation searched her Holly Springs apartment and found a large area under kitchen tiles that tested positive for human blood.

Holly Springs police said while they have a person of interest in the case, no one has been charged.

Monica Moynan (Facebook)

