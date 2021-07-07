Cash no longer accepted at RDU’s parking facilities as ParkRDU goes cashless

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Your cash is no longer good at Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s parking lots.

The airport’s parking facilities officially went cashless Wednesday morning.

ParkRDU is now offering contactless technology that allows travelers to pay for parking without having to come into contact with a cashier.

RDU officials say that guests should book parking at least 24 hours in advance through the airport’s booking system.

The parking lot entrances now open with a QR code and a license plate reader will automatically open the gate when travelers leave, according to RDU.

Credit card scanners are now located at every entry and exit lane so guests can pay with mobile apps if they choose to do so. Pay-on-foot kiosks are also set up for anyone who wants to pay with their smartphone or watch outside of their vehicle.

Booking online is not required to park, but it’s the best way to make sure you get a spot.

All major credit cards are accepted and travelers without cards can use “ReadySTATION” kiosks in Terminal 2, according to RDU officials.

RDU says the advantages to going cashless are contactless payment, reduced wait times and effortless online booking.