CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The machine equipment company Caterpillar is paving the way for the future of construction equipment and they’re doing it all in central North Carolina.

At CAT’s Machine Development Center in Clayton, staff are testing all kinds of equipment including some of the latest technologies in electrification.

Integration Engineer, Kareem Gad, gave CBS 17 a look at one of their new electric machines.

“It’s used for a number of different applications. You can put a hammer on it and use it for inside demo, you can use it for trenching applications so for example if you’re laying pipe for a utility company, you can dig holes to plant trees,” said Gad.

Not only are they working on electric options, but remote control and autonomous vehicles as well.

System Integration Engineer Caleb Leslie said the company even has new technology that allows them to operate machinery from a different location — sometimes even from a different part of the country.

“We have customers that work in hazardous environments, maybe there’s some chemical risk or other hazardous situations. Maybe the machine might be susceptible to rollover on steep slopes,” said Leslie.

This year CAT is celebrating their 10-year anniversary at their Clayton facility.

You can find more information about some of the technology they’re creating here.