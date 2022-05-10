RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat was revived by EMS workers as a Raleigh home went up in flames Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 6:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of Bristoe Station Lane, which is in a neighborhood just north of Battle Bridge Road and east of Rock Quarry Road, according to Robert Hodge, Raleigh fire battalion chief.

When crews arrived, the home was “fully involved” with flames coming from the two-story home, Hodge said.

A woman and 14-year-old girl were already out of the home, but their cat was still inside.

Among the 30 firefighters at the scene, one went in to get the cat.

After retrieving the cat, Wake County paramedics gave the feline chest compressions to revive it. It was given back to the family alive Tuesday night, Hodge said.

The home was destroyed by the fire, he said.

The woman and teen were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Hodge.