‘Catch him,’ neighbor says after woman escapes masked gunman in Garner home invasion

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Anne Steffani is keeping her eyes peeled, as Garner Police look for a suspect linked to a home invasion that took place Saturday afternoon right across from her Cedar Lane home.

“Honestly, it’s a scare,” Steffani said. “I have a three-year-old and one-month-old, and I’m home by myself 90 percent of the time during the day. So, having somebody break in right across the street from me hits home.”

Concerned about their own safety, she and George Ashburn talked with CBS 17 off-camera.

“It has been a very quiet place since I moved in — until now,” Ashburn said.

According to Garner Police, around 12:40 p.m., a woman walked into her home. A man, wearing a mask, came from her bedroom with a gun and met her.

The woman struggled with the suspect before escaping out her front door to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Ashburn went over to see the woman.

“As soon as I heard the rambling, I just came out,” he said. “She was crying like a baby. I looked out and she was there, sitting there, and she just kept pointing to her house.”



For Steffani, she saw first responders up and down her street.

Steffani said what concerns her is what she didn’t see or hear earlier in the day.

“I didn’t see anybody all day, and I’ve been in and out of the house all day,” she said. “It’s scary, especially being home alone with two small children that can’t help themselves.”

Now, she has one message for police.

“Catch him,” Steffani said. “Throw him in jail. That’s where he deserves to be.”



Garner police said the woman suffered minor injuries during the incident, and no one else was home or injured at the time.

The suspect was described as a thin-built man wearing all black and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810.

