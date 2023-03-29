RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether these baby kittens were taking a nap or hoping someone came by to give them construction jobs, two Raleigh workers came to the rescue.

The City of Raleigh said two workers with Vehicle Fleet Services were doing “routine maintenance” on a CAT skid steer loader when they found three kittens asleep on the vehicle — who couldn’t yet even open their eyes.

“They were so cute,” Noah, one of the Vehicle Fleet Services workers that found the kittens, said. “They didn’t even have their eyes open.”

The three kittens were a variety of solid gray, and striped with gray, black, brown and white.

Noah also said they wanted to give the kittens the best chance possible to survive so they took all three to the Wake County Animal Center.