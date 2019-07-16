CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 3 men burglarize Morrisville home

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police are looking for three suspects believed to be connected to two residential burglaries that occurred this past weekend.

According to police, the burglaries occurred during daylight hours.

Video footage from one of the break-ins captured three men wearing khaki pants, blue shirts and fishing-type hats entering the home through the back glass door. The men are then seen crawling on their hands and knees across the floor and up the stairs.

Video from the other break-in shows a woman in workout clothes casing the area along with a white Honda Odyssey minivan that also appears to be casing the area.

The burglars were able to get away with large amounts of jewelry, small electronics and cash, police said.

Morrisville police will go live on Facebook Tuesday at 7 p.m. to ” clarify any further concerns” concerning the break-ins.

If you have any similar cases, or can aid in identifying the suspects, contact Detective A. Mullis at 919-463-1652 or mullis@townofmorrisville.org.

