RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s parent company, Nexstar, is celebrating its birthday with a day of caring.

The company is participating by volunteering in the community. On Friday, CBS 17 staff volunteered at Wheels 4 Hope in Cary.

They made sure cars were safe and equipped for those in need.

“Our main goal here is to take in donated vehicles from generous people in the local community, repair them and place them back out to families in need,” said Lashawn Boykin, the Triangle Hub Manager for Wheels 4 Hope.

Volunteers checked everything from tires to even washing the inside and outside of vehicles.

“When cars come in it goes through a 13-page assessment, and we’re checking these cars very thoroughly and making sure the safety related issues are repaired,” said Boykin.

CBS 17 also volunteered at Gabi’s— Powered by Special Abilities in Raleigh.

Volunteers spent time assembling boxes for companies in the area.

Mary and Gabi Angelini started the organization after Gabi couldn’t get a job because of her disability.

Now they’re working to make sure everyone with a disability can find work.

The organization provides workforce training, education and other support programs to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them get jobs.

Maryam Baloch has been working with Gabi’s for two years and she says she loves it.

“I like coming to work so I can get out of the house and not be at home all day,” said Baloch.

The organizations are always in need of help.