RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is helping host an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Crabtree Valley Mall on Jan. 14.

The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the mall’s promotional court area, which is below the Food Court.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS with sponsor code CRABTREE to sign up.