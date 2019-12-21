CBS 17 rides along as Cary police go undercover in underage alcohol sales sting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are working to ensure local businesses ID those looking to buy alcohol. Officers and teens went undercover Friday night to randomly check gas stations and convenience stores.

“We do this around the holiday time to gain compliance and make sure that local businesses and stores are in compliance with ID checks and things of that nature; to make sure they’re not selling to anyone under the age of 21,” said Corporal Travis Gresham.

Gresham works at Davis Drive Middle School as a school resource officer. He’s been with the Cary Police Department for five years.

“Always want to see young people thrive and I think they always need someone to look up to, reflective representation,” Gresham said.

In his position, he works with students to develop bonds and build relationships.

“Breaking down and humanizing the badge is the No. 1 thing for every SRO here in Cary. That’s our goal,” he said.

In Friday’s sting, known as Operation Blackjack, SROs once again work with students. The teen goes into a store, the undercover cop follows. The teen tries to buy an alcoholic beverage.

“Most are in compliance. From year in, year out, we have maybe four or five citations out of 30-plus stores we may visit,” he explained.

Cary police said they stopped by 33 locations. Six of them sold to someone underage.

Each of them was cited with a misdemeanor. They will have to appear in court.

