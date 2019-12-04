CBS 17 takes Raleigh driver’s complaint about incorrect road closure signs to city officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman reached out to CBS 17 because her drive to work each morning is driving her crazy. She says she runs into a number of signs that say “road closed” but the road or lane isn’t actually closed.

Cheryl Chenet specifically pointed out a “right lane closed” sign on Atlantic Avenue near the Highwoods Boulevard intersection to CBS 17’s Laura Smith.

Sure enough, the right lane was not closed even though the sign said so. It created confusion. In fact, Laura reported seeing cars move over just in case.

“Its absolutely frustrating,” said Chenet. “You’re just not sure when do I really follow these directions. I’m happy to follow the directions, but just make them correct.”

CBS 17 reached out to the City of Raleigh. We are told the sign on Atlantic Avenue has since been picked up.

