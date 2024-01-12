RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Celebrations are happening across the Triangle on Friday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, honoring the life of the Civil Rights activist who did some work here in the Triangle.

“Today is our day to celebrate, to celebrate love, to celebrate peace and happiness and joy,” Pastor William Lucas, the Chair of the Triangle MLK Committee, said.

Local church congregations, elected officials and activists are remembering Dr. King’s work at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh. Lucas says they come out every single year to continue to share the messages of Dr. King even decades after his death.

“We don’t need to try to limit or change the educational pattern, because education for a lot of us is our only way out of poverty, of all of the negative attacks,” Lucas said.

All in an area where Dr. King himself worked.

“He visited Durham, Raleigh and this area was critical, he even made a point that economically this was one of the most powerful regions in Black America,” Lucas said.

Activists say they’ll continue to share his teachings and his courage.

“If you listen to things that Dr. King spoke about, those things are still really relevant today,” Lucas said.