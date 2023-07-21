CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 95 cars have been broken into this week in Cary, Raleigh and Durham, according to police reports.

Just a week after nearly 30 cars were broken into at a Cary apartment complex, at least 18 more were broken into at another Cary apartment complex by Friday afternoon, police said.

The Cary break-ins last week happened at Lantower Weston Corners near the intersection of Weston Parkway and Evans Road. Those break-ins happened July 12 in what some residents thought was a secure parking garage.

Now, Cary police say 18 cars were broken into at the Bradford Cary Luxury Apartments & Townhomes, at the corner of Davis Drive and High House Road. Those incidents appeared to have happened overnight into Friday.

“We do not have a total number yet, reports have been coming in throughout the day as vehicle owners have discovered it,” Cary Police Department spokesman Sgt. Kenric Alexander said in an email Friday afternoon.

Alexander added the “number could climb. This incident has mirrored the other incidents we’ve had.”

The 18 break-ins in Cary came just after 40 cars were broken into and five others were stolen in two Durham parking decks overnight into Thursday.

The break-ins happened in two downtown Durham parking decks in the 500 block of Foster Street late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The five stolen cars were later recovered.

Meanwhile, in Raleigh, thieves targeted a parking garage of apartments in Glenwood South Thursday.

At the Link Apartments, 34 cars were broken into the complex, which is at 202 N. West St. in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department has set up patrols around the area near multiple downtown apartment complexes where reports have been made.

Police said thieves are often looking for smaller items like cash or electronics they can turn around and sell quickly.