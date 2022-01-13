Central NC municipalities, hardware store preparing for busy winter weather weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Jeff Hastings knows the drill. The threat of winter weather equals a busy store.

“It’s like a normal storm. It has been hectic and it’s starting to ramp up,” he said.

“The ice melt is the first thing [to go]. Moving into [Friday] as the weather forecast starts to tighten up, we will start to move more sleds [and] some of the ice scrapers. Then, if it continues and they predict some freezing rain, and that’s when we move into batteries and the post-storm,” Hastings said.

Hastings owns Burke Brothers Hardware in Raleigh. He said he’s noticing that people are buying supplies earlier this year.

“With supply chain issues being what they are, rather than going with our main supplier, which would normally be an easy call, we’ve had to outsource to two or three other suppliers to make sure we have everything the customers need,” Hasting said.

While the store is preparing to keep the shelves stocked, municipalities are preparing to keep people safe.

“So, right now, we have five brining crews working the roads. If the event begins Sunday morning, we have 55 snowplows on call and ready to roll,” said Matthew Flynn, Director of Public Works for the Town of Cary.

CBS 17 went out with crews in Cary Thursday as they treated the roads.

“We have a really veteran crew in place. We have protocols in place. Our staffing is in place,” Flynn said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it is urging people, in the worst-case scenario, to be able self-sufficient for 72 hours.

This means keeping phones and tablets charged and having enough water, food, and medication.

Meanwhile, Hastings has this advice for people:

“Get their outside faucets covered. Take the hoses off it. Go ahead and get a bag or two of ice melt. Don’t overload it, but it’s better to have it now,” he said.