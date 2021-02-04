CEO of Raleigh PR company says businesses must build a market online to survive pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We live in an online and Zoom world these days so that’s why it’s more important than ever for businesses to learn how to build a market online in order to reach customers, especially during a pandemic.

Kim McKeeman, CEO and business owner of McKeeman Communications in Raleigh, works with local businesses to build their brand. She said her clients are restaurant owners and are all still operating, but not at 100 percent.

“They adapted, and quite honestly, we’ve been taking pages out of their book just as much as counseling them at the same time,” McKeeman said.

She said it’s been learning how to pivot. Her team took a big hit at the start of the pandemic.

“We were impacted in a matter of three days. We took a 24-percent hit and again I still feel very blessed because there are restaurants that are our clients out there that are still struggling and taking an excess of 50-percent decreases,” said McKeeman.

She said her team put in about a year’s worth of work in a matter of three months in order to operate without any major impacts on daily operations.

“We had a very baseline contingency plan, and I spent an entire weekend creating one. That’s critical. Also, people first. Great leaders are putting their people first. If your people aren’t first, then your customers won’t be,” said McKeeman.

She doesn’t see society’s behaviors going back to pre-pandemic “normal” anytime soon.

“I hear a lot of people saying, ‘Well when this all changes and we all go back to normal’ – there’s not a normal and that’s OK. Lean into it. Make sure you are embracing the changes and adapting accordingly, whether it’s looking at your online presence [or] investing in search-optimization,” said McKeeman.

Consumers can do their part to help struggling small businesses through shopping online and ordering takeout.