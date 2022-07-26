RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The runoff election Tuesday between Democrats for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office had incumbent Gerald Baker behind challenger Willie Rowe as Tuesday voting results began rolling in.

Rowe is a former major with the sheriff’s office.

With early voting, absentee ballots and nine precincts counted by 8:40 p.m., Rowe had about 7,050 or 76.1% compared to Baker’s roughly 2,205 votes or 23.8%, according to unofficial results.

Rowe came in first place during the May primary, but at 29.5 percent of the vote — just shy of the 30 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

Baker came in second place during the May primary with 24 percent of the ballots. Baker was elected in 2018.

After the primary in May, Baker said he believed a crowded field of Democratic candidates impacted the results.

On the Republican ticket, former Sheriff Donnie Harrison was the clear winner in the May primary, taking in 80 percent of the vote.

Whoever wins the Tuesday night runoff will face Harrison in the general election in November.