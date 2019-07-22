Changes could be coming to one of Raleigh’s busiest roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s one of the busiest roads in Raleigh and the North Carolina Department of Transportation says several intersections are horrible.

In fact, the agency gave the road an “F” rating.

On Monday, officials are reaching out to the public to try and improve the road.

See the concept maps from NCDOT

The options all surround widening the road from Hillburn Drive to Interstate 540 near the airport. Right now, the road is four lanes separated down the middle with a grassy median.

The first of two plans would keep it that way, but it would double the number of lanes to eight.

The second plan would make the road look like N.C. Highway 55 in Holly Springs.

Drivers are only able to make right turns from side streets onto the highway on that stretch of N.C. 55. If you need to go straight or make a left turn you have to drive down and U-turn in two left turn lanes.

These kinds of intersections are called “reduced-conflict” because they’re supposed to make traffic flow.

The NCDOT wants to see what drivers think of the designs. They’re holding a public input meeting tonight at Embassy Suites in Brier Creek from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The hotel is located at 8001 Arco Corporate Drive.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now