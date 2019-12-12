Changes could be on the way for downtown Raleigh’s R-Line

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Changes could be on the way to Raleigh’s R-Line Circulator in downtown.

The city is studying improvements to the free bus service and hopes the public will provide input. Changes would impact the existing route.

Here are some of the proposed changes:

Allow convention center visitors access to downtown

Provide a more direct service for residents, visitors, downtown workers and last-mile multi-modal connections

Improve and be part of the parking solution downtown

Link highly active downtown areas

Competitive travel time

A safe and welcoming transit rider experience

Click here to take the R-Line Survey.

The Raleigh Transit Authority is holding a public hearing on proposed changes Thursday at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chamber located at 222 W. Hargett St. in Raleigh.

