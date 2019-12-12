RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Changes could be on the way to Raleigh’s R-Line Circulator in downtown.
The city is studying improvements to the free bus service and hopes the public will provide input. Changes would impact the existing route.
Here are some of the proposed changes:
Allow convention center visitors access to downtown
Provide a more direct service for residents, visitors, downtown workers and last-mile multi-modal connections
Improve and be part of the parking solution downtown
Link highly active downtown areas
Competitive travel time
A safe and welcoming transit rider experience
Click here to take the R-Line Survey.
The Raleigh Transit Authority is holding a public hearing on proposed changes Thursday at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chamber located at 222 W. Hargett St. in Raleigh.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Weather School: Lakewood Elementary
- Former NCDOT attorneys to speak with homeowners regarding 540 construction in Garner
- Changes could be on the way for downtown Raleigh’s R-Line
- Fayetteville PD: Man fatally shot following ‘disturbance’ involving large group outside home
- Thursday Fur-cast | December 12
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now