RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – City engineers call Capital Boulevard and Calvary Drive one of the top three most dangerous intersections in Raleigh.

This summer, CBS 17 has reported on two pedestrians killed near the intersection in less than six weeks.

In addition to some recent changes at the intersection, Raleigh’s Vision Zero Program Manager Sean Driskill, P.E. said several changes are on the way.

“This intersection in particular has a number of safety concerns,” Driskill said.

He said plans to address those concerns include upgrading the signals to be more pedestrian-friendly, realigning and shortening the crosswalk distance, adding reflective backplates to the traffic light, and enhancing the pedestrian refuge in the middle of the crosswalk.

Flexible posts will also be placed in a curve at three of the four corners of the intersection, which Driskill said will force cars to make slower turns and more importantly shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians.

Driskill said out of the ten pedestrians killed along Capital Boulevard since the beginning of last year, seven were killed near the Capital and Calvary intersection.

“There’s always pieces of cars in the middle of the road from car accidents that happen; there’s just a lot going on right here in this intersection,” said Elijah Wiggins, who crosses the road frequently.

Now traffic engineers have a real time view of the intersection and beyond. Cameras connected to the traffic control center were placed there in recent weeks.

“It’s pretty enlightening,” Driskill said.

The camera allows engineers to track the trends of cars and pedestrians, and quantify how many people cross in the middle of the block.

The cameras do not record, according to the city.

CBS 17 crews noticed some people cross right in front of where the bus stops, which is towards the middle of the block. Driskill said the city plans to move the bus stops closer to the crosswalk at the intersection

CBS 17 previously reported on recent safety changes at the intersection. Striped crosswalks were placed along Capital last year to enhance pedestrian visibility.

Driskill wants more people to use them. He said the city and NCDOT are considering putting a barrier along the median to try and reduce the number of people crossing in the middle of the road.

“You know, encourages or redirects pedestrians to the crosswalk because we want them to cross over there, that’s where our infrastructure is and that’s your highest opportunity for success to get through the intersection,” Driskill said.

Driskill said if a median barrier is approved by NCDOT, it likely would not be constructed until close to the end of next year. He said the city is looking to move forward with other improvements sooner like relocation of the transit stops.

According to the city engineers, a recently completed improvement is higher wattage lightbulbs at the intersection.