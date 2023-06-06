RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s most populous county will change how its leaders are elected starting next year, following the passage of legislation Tuesday that will soon increase the number of Wake County commissioners.

The Senate agreed by voice vote for a House measure pushed by Wake County’s lone state Republican lawmaker, Rep. Erin Paré. The House unanimously approved the bill in March. The changes now become law because such local bills aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

The commission currently has seven members — all of them Democrats. While each of them represents and lives in a residency district, the entire county currently votes for all candidates.

Starting in 2024, each commissioner would be elected only by voters in each of their existing districts. Two additional members would be elected by the county at large starting in 2026, raising the number of commissioners to nine. Commissioner elections would remain partisan. Four-year terms ultimately would become staggered.

Bill supporters have said the composition brings Wake County, with 1.15 million residents, in line with other populous counties, such as Mecklenburg and Guilford. They said it also will ensure better representation for Wake County residents who live outside of Raleigh and Cary.

With Republicans controlling the General Assembly, Wake’s current commissioners were inclined to come to the table and negotiate, lest the GOP advance Paré’s original measure, which the commission opposed.