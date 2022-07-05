RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An iconic Raleigh burger joint is set to be demolished.

Developers are looking to replace the building that houses the original Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street with a 20-story mixed-use development building.

But don’t worry — the restaurant isn’t going away.

The developers say they still plan to incorporate the Char-Grill restaurant into the new building.

For many customers, the original Char-Grill building along Hillsborough Street is symbolic of old Raleigh.

You walk up to the window, write down your order on a slip of paper and watch them make the food right in front of you.

It reminds Nancy Phillips of the good old days when high rises didn’t dominate the skyline and the cost of burgers and fries were just 35 cents.

“I used to come here on dates and then later and probably the 80s when I was working in state government we’d always come here on payday. It was a special treat,” said Phillips.

Her go-to is a nice, cold chocolate shake and juicy burger.

“I feel like I’m getting real hamburger and nothing about it has changed. You know exactly what you’re going to get. It’s the same menu over and over again.”

The restaurant is a daily stop for Jamie Lee and her dog, Nakita.

“It is sad to see such a historic part of Raleigh have to change,” said Lee. “It’s just how, I guess, time goes in a big city that’s growing.”

Char-Grill says they will continue to operate until construction begins. There is no date for that just yet.

Mac Deshield told CBS 17 while this may be the end of an era, he’s happy char-grill isn’t going away.

“This is growth. Char-Grill is gonna be here so while they’re closed down, I’ll go to the other locations and go there until this is re-opened.”