Charges against aggressive I-540 driver ‘very much improbable,’ Highway Patrol says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol said it is working to identify a driver captured on video driving aggressively on Interstate 540 – but troopers said charges are unlikely.

The driver who captured the video, who only wanted to be identified as Magnus, said his new Tesla is equipped with eight cameras and captured the aggressive driver on April 6 while traveling west on I-540 near the Six Forks Road exit.

“Just as they were coming up to the back of my car, they swerved to the left and pulled up close to the car right in front of me,” said the concerned driver.

He said the aggressive driver then used the right shoulder as a lane to pass other vehicles and almost caused an accident.

“What you can’t see in my video is there is a car broken down in the shoulder, so you might notice there’s a little hesitation and then they jump right back,” he said.

Magnus said he hoped sharing the video of the aggressive driver with CBS 17 would help law enforcement track them down.

Since CBS 17 aired the video last week, the Highway Patrol spoke with Magnus about the incident.

The Highway Patrol said the vehicle in question is from out-of-state and Magnus was unable to positively identify or describe the driver of the vehicle.

Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Marcus Bethea said Magnus being able to positively identify the driver is essential for legal action to take place.

Bethea said troopers will attempt to locate the owner of the vehicle.

“Although not entirely impossible, it is still very much improbable that any charges will come of this since the driver cannot be positively identified by the witness/reporting party,” Bethea said.

Highway patrol officials say to call *HP if you see hazardous driving.

“If you see hazardous driving, try to obtain as much descriptive information as possible about the violator, including vehicle make, model, color time, location and a description of the driver if possible, and only if safe to do so,” said Bethea.

Bethea said not to chase or otherwise pursue a hazardous driver.