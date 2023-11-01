RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Power lines and traffic lights hit the pavement at the intersection of Departure Drive and Spring Forest Road on Wednesday after a two-vehicle wreck.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 the crash came as a result of a U-Haul driver running through a red light wile traveling west on Spring Forest Road.

The collision was reported to police at approximately 12:08 p.m. when the U-Haul struck a Toyota RAV 4 that was pulling out of Departure Drive, according to police. The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injures and was not taken to the hospital.

The U-Haul then hit a traffic light pole, knocking out the power to the lights and causing them to drop to the ground.

Police were still on the scene as of 2 p.m. and they anticipate a few more hours of clean up as well as time for City of Raleigh crews to make repairs and restore the intersection’s power.

Charges in this collision are pending and police said it remains under an active investigation.