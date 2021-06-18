Charlotte Police Foundation Chair says Raleigh is getting ‘great leader and person’ in new police chief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a feeling of excitement for Scott Harris.

“It’s a great day for Raleigh and Stella and for Charlotte. I’m excited for Charlotte because the connectivity is really going to be fun,” he said while smiling.

Harris is the chairman of the Charlotte Police Foundation.

He said he was with Estella Patterson after it was announced that she will be Raleigh’s next police chief.

“You guys are getting a great leader. A wonderful person. A well-respected person and somebody that is really community-focused and caring. She cares about the police, but she also cares about the community,” he explained.

The mother and wife, who Harris said husband is a firefighter, is a Deputy Chief with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

She is over the patrol services group. Patterson has been with CMPD since 1996.

“They [officers] love that she’s approachable and that she’s kind of done everything with the police force. So, she understands what they are going through. From the foundation’s perspective, she’s been a wonderful liaison,” Harris stated.

“With Stella, she realizes she’s serving the community,” he said.

Harris said her leaving for Raleigh is bittersweet, but that everyone is happy for her.

Patterson’s first day on the job will be Aug. 1.