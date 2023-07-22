CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is working to learn more about a chase Friday night involving multiple agencies in the Triangle.

Durham police said they initiated the pursuit after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in Cary.

They said they continued their pursuit as the vehicle entered Raleigh city limits.

Raleigh police said the suspect eventually abandoned the car on Avent Ferry Road near North Carolina State University.

It is unknown where the suspect went, where the car was stolen and if there were any injuries during the chase.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.