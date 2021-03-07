Chase hit 120 mph before Wake County crash critically injured woman; 2 lbs of pot found, officials say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a high-speed chase that began in Nash County and ended in a head-on crash in Wake County Sunday.

The pursuit began in Spring Hope when authorities say they tried to pull over 28-year-old Terry Harris Jr. for careless and reckless driving.

Instead of stopping, police said Harris took off toward Wake County, at one point, reaching 120 mph on Highway 64.

Police said Harris exited the highway, slowed down to 45 mph, and eventually crashed into another car at the intersection of South Smithfield Road and Poole Road just outside of Knightdale city-limits.

“We saw a guy race through the intersection, he hit another car head-on, the other car spun and hit the light pole and you just saw a puff of smoke,” said Danielle Check, who witnessed the crash.

Check said she and others immediately got out of their cars and ran over to help.

“I get over here and the cop has the gun drawn on the guy, so I backed off and let the other people who had already circled around to the lady help her,” said Check. “The two guys that were parked in front of me went around the cop and got to the lady and they were like checking her pulse and seeing if they could help in anyway.”

Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the car to get to the woman. Check said it took at least 20 minutes. The woman was taken to WakeMed in critical condition.

After the 26-mile chase, police arrested Harris at the wreck scene. They told CBS17 they found two pounds of marijuana in his wrecked SUV.

Harris in the Nash County jail facing five felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, speeding to elude arrest, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for distribution of a controlled substance.